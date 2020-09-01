LG teases a reveal of its dual-screen 'Wing' phone on September 14th

LG claims this device is just the first one in its Explorer Project, which “will include devices that deliver distinctive and yet unexplored usability experiences,” while phones like the Velvet represent mainstream needs in its Universal line.

The teaser doesn’t clearly show the Wing in action, but LG announced Rave, Ficto, Tubi and Naver as partners in the project, with the hardware powered by Qualcomm’s chips. Tubi is a name we know for free ad-supported video streaming, while South Korean search giant (and owner of the Line messaging app) Naver is apparently working on a customized dual-screen web browser.

We should get all the details on this Explorer Project and the LG Wing on September 14th at 10AM ET.