LG teases a reveal of its dual-screen 'Wing' phone on September 14th

After months of leaks, it appears that we’ll finally meet the LG Wing on September 14th. While Samsung is on the second generation of its Galaxy Fold series and Microsoft is lining up the Surface Duo, LG has so far opted to release two-screen phones that work by adding a second display using a case.
As shown in this teaser video (above) released tonight, its next device will extend the display, with a screen rotating into view. Back in May the rumors talked about a T-Shaped device with the horizontal extension at the top, while a video leak last week showed how it works in action and rotating things by 90 degrees.