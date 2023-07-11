Sponsored Links

Why you can trust us
Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.

Logitech keyboards, mice and accessories are up to 50 percent off for Prime Day

The Amazon sale includes gaming gear.

Logitech G915 TKL gaming keyboard
Kris Naudus/Engadget
Jon Fingas
Jon Fingas|@jonfingas|July 11, 2023 10:15 AM

Don't fret if you need to upgrade your computer's peripherals. Logitech is offering discounts of up to 50 percent on gaming and productivity gear for Prime Day, including keyboard, mice and other accessories. Most notably, this includes enthusiast hardware. The minimalist G915 TKL gaming keyboard is down to $150, or 30 percent off, while the number pad-equipped G915 Lightspeed is $170 (32 percent off). The eSports-friendly G Pro X Superlight mouse has dropped to $110 (31 percent off), while the more affordable G305 Lightspeed mouse has dipped to $30 (40 percent off). And if you're mainly interested in getting work done, the original MX Keys keyboard is on sale for $105 (13 percent off).

G915 TKL gaming keyboard
Logitech

G915 TKL gaming keyboard
$150 $230 Save $80

Logitech's tenkeyless gaming keyboard is steeply discounted for Prime Day.

$150 at Amazon

Other gaming peripherals on sale include the G535 headset at $80 (38 percent off) and the G29 racing wheel combo for $200 (50 percent off). Recent iPad Air owners can snap up the Folio Touch keyboard case for $110 (31 percent off), and creators can buy the Litra Glow light for $50 (17 percent off).

We like the G915 TKL for gaming in unconventional environments, such as on your lap. It's thin, light and takes up little space, but it still offers quality mechanical switches and flashy lighting. Our only major objection was pricing, which isn't as much of an issue at this price. The MX Keys, meanwhile, is excellent for typing and packs a full keyboard into a surprisingly small footprint.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Logitech keyboards, mice and accessories are up to 50 percent off for Prime Day
thebuyersguide
news
gear
engadgetdeals
gaming
shopping
Logitech
Prime Day
streamshopping
Commerce