Logitech keyboards, mice and accessories are up to 50 percent off for Prime Day

Don't fret if you need to upgrade your computer's peripherals. Logitech is offering discounts of up to 50 percent on gaming and productivity gear for Prime Day, including keyboard, mice and other accessories. Most notably, this includes enthusiast hardware. The minimalist G915 TKL gaming keyboard is down to $150, or 30 percent off, while the number pad-equipped G915 Lightspeed is $170 (32 percent off). The eSports-friendly G Pro X Superlight mouse has dropped to $110 (31 percent off), while the more affordable G305 Lightspeed mouse has dipped to $30 (40 percent off). And if you're mainly interested in getting work done, the original MX Keys keyboard is on sale for $105 (13 percent off).

Logitech G915 TKL gaming keyboard $150 $230 Save $80 Logitech's tenkeyless gaming keyboard is steeply discounted for Prime Day. $150 at Amazon

Other gaming peripherals on sale include the G535 headset at $80 (38 percent off) and the G29 racing wheel combo for $200 (50 percent off). Recent iPad Air owners can snap up the Folio Touch keyboard case for $110 (31 percent off), and creators can buy the Litra Glow light for $50 (17 percent off).

We like the G915 TKL for gaming in unconventional environments, such as on your lap. It's thin, light and takes up little space, but it still offers quality mechanical switches and flashy lighting. Our only major objection was pricing, which isn't as much of an issue at this price. The MX Keys, meanwhile, is excellent for typing and packs a full keyboard into a surprisingly small footprint.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.