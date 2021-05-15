Learn to make NFTs of your own art for $20

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are all the rage , but what exactly are they? An NFT allows an intangible asset such as a song, meme or even a tweet to be tied to a token. This is great news for artists and creatives, as NFTs can be used to make money off their digital work.

But learning to create them yourself can be difficult without knowledge in blockchain. The How To Create Your First NFT: The Beginner's Guide will give you an introduction into creating and selling your own NFTs, and right now it’s on sale for $20.

This comprehensive course is taught by Benjamin Wilson, a successful entrepreneur and marketing innovator who has worked with Instagram, Facebook and Amazon FBA. Wilson uses his extensive experience in marketing to give an all-inclusive introduction to NFTs that's both practical and reliable.

This course contains eight lectures covering one hour of content that you will be able to access for life. That means you can learn at the pace that works for you and refer back to anything you need later. This beginner’s guide is excellent as a thorough first exposure to NFTs and will teach you everything from creating your first token to listing your work.

