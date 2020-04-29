Facebook's pro-am 'Mario Tennis' tourney includes the Williams sisters

Tennis superstars are teaming up with celebrity partners for a charity doubles tournament with a difference. They'll all be participating remotely, as the Stay at Home Slam will take place in Mario Tennis Aces. Each team will receive $25,000 to donate to charity, and the winning pair will snag an extra $1 million to give to their chosen cause.

You'll see the likes of Serena Williams teaming with Gigi Hadid, Naomi Osaka partnering with Hailey Bieber and Maria Sharapova joining forces with Karlie Kloss. The other pairings are Venus Williams and DeAndre Hopkins; Kei Nishikori and Steve Aoki; Madison Keys and Seal; Taylor Fritz and Addison Rae; and Kevin Anderson and Ryan Tannehill.