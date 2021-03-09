Marshall reveals its first true wireless earbuds

Marshall is moving into the world of true wireless earbuds. Its first pair, named Mode II, has adjustable ear tips for comfort, touch controls and IPX4 water resistance. The Bluetooth 5.1 buds have 6mm dynamic drivers with adjustable EQ settings, along with a microphone for calls and voice assistant control, but unfortunately no active noise cancellation.

The company's headphones typically have excellent battery life, but Mode II's is similar to other true wireless earbuds. You'll get around five hours of listening time out of a single charge. The charging case can top up Mode II four times, giving you up to 25 hours of total listening time. LED lights will display the battery level of the case, which you can recharge wirelessly or with a USB-C cable.

The Mode II earbuds, which have Marshall's classic rugged design, are available for pre-order starting today. They cost $179/€179/£159.