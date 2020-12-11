The next Mass Effect game may pick up where 'ME3' left off

We learned last month that a new Mass Effect game was in the works, and BioWare has given its first peek at what's in store. A trailer that premiered at The Game Awards (during which the studio also offered a look at its next Dragon Age game) suggests it'll pick up where Mass Effect 3 left off.

There's some audio towards the beginning of the teaser that references incidents throughout the franchise's history, such as the First Contact War between humans and Turians and the arrival of the villainous Reapers. The video also includes an appearance from an Asari, who may be Liara T'Soni, a key companion in the first and third game. The Asari picks up a piece of N7 armor. Series protagonist Commander Shepard was an N7 and (spoiler alert for an eight-year-old game) they appear to die in all but one of the eight Mass Effect 3 endings. Hmm.