Mercedes halts its car subscription service after lackluster demand

Mercedes-Benz is learning how difficult car subscription services can be. Automotive News reports (via The Verge) that Mercedes has halted its Collection subscription pilot after modest uptake. The company had hoped to expand the drive-what-you-want service if demand had surged, but the interest was “just OK,” according to sales chief Adam Chamberlain. He didn’t say how profitable Collection was, but it only ever reached Atlanta, Nashville and Philadelphia.

The offering was supposed to draw in younger buyers (Mercedes’ average US buying age is 55) who were enticed by the tri-star brand, but didn’t the burdens and limitations of ownership. You could hop from a sedan to an SUV on demand with full insurance, maintenance and roadside help. In that way, it succeeded — Chamberlain noted that the average subscriber was closer to 45.