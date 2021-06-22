Microsoft will end expanded 'Cyberpunk 2077' refund policy in July

The company has offered full refunds for the game since it came out.


June 22nd, 2021
Like many other retailers, Microsoft implemented an expanded refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 following its buggy launch in December. Those who bought the game from the Microsoft Store could claim a full refund. At the time, the company said the policy would be in place “until further notice.” That’s now changing.

In an update spotted by The Verge, Microsoft said Cyberpunk 2077 would fall under its standard digital refund policy starting on July 6th. That means any sale is normally final, but you can apply for a refund from the company and it may grant your request in certain circumstances.

“The team at CD Projekt Red continues to work hard to improve the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox players and has made a number of updates,” Microsoft says on a support page. “Given these updates, Microsoft will be returning to our standard digital game refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6 for both new and existing purchases.”

The change of policy comes after Sony relisted Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store on Monday. Since the game came out, CD Projekt Red has released two major patches for Cyberpunk 2077 — though the base PS4 and Xbox One versions still suffer from some performance issues. Later this year, the studio will release a free Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 update for the title.

