Latest in Gear

Image credit: Lindsey Wasson / Reuters

Microsoft employees ask the company to end contracts with Seattle police

250 employees joined an email asking for changes in response to recent protests.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
54m ago
Comments
96 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A Seattle Police officer throws a canister towards protesters during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the Seattle Police department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, U.S. June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Lindsey Wasson / Reuters

Hundreds of Microsoft employees are calling on the company to cancel its contracts with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and make other changes in response to police use of tear gas and other violent tactics during recent peaceful protests, OneZero reports. The letter -- emailed to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and executive vice president Kurt DelBene -- addresses both the COVID-19 pandemic and recent protests. Over 250 employees were CC’d to show their solidarity.

The email notes that many of Microsoft's employees living in the Capitol Hill neighborhood have experienced tear gas and flashbang explosions used by the police. It asks that coworkers, managers and leaders living outside of Seattle recognize the “violent reality” that people in the city are experiencing.

“We are all in agreement that our neighborhood has been turned into [a] warzone escalated by SPD and that our coworkers and leaders need to know what is happening,” the letter reads. “We need awareness and empathy across every level of management asap so that the burden of educating our coworkers doesn’t fall on those of us in the middle of a public safety and mental health crisis.”

The employees ask that Microsoft condemn the use of tear gas, rubber bullets and flashbanging on peaceful protestors, cancel contracts with SPD and other law enforcement, petition for the resignation of Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan “for her failure to protect her people and keep police accountable” and support defunding and demilitarizing the SPD.

The letter also asks the Microsoft leaders to support Black Lives Matter Seattle’s list of demands and encourage donations and employee matching to related organizations. The letter requests a four-day work week policy and that the company allow for a 50 percent reduction in productivity due to both the pandemic and protests.

In a blog post published late last week, Nadella said the company has “goals and programs to improve representation in all roles and at all levels,” that it’s using its tech and voice to create a more equitable criminal justice system and that it’s deepening its engagement with six organizations addressing racial inequality. But those promises are far less specific than the demands outlined in the employee letter.

The letter follows a history of Microsoft, Google and other tech staff pressuring their companies to ditch contracts with government agencies that do questionable things. For instance, thousands of Google employees successfully petitioned CEO Sundar Pichai to drop a controversial Pentagon AI project, and Microsoft workers demanded an end to the HoloLens contract with the US Army. It’s too soon to say whether Microsoft will agree to any of the most recent demands.

Engadget has reached out to Microsoft for comment.

In this article: microsoft, employees, letter, petition, demands, seattle, police, defund, Satya Nadella, kurt delbene, jenny durkan, covid-19, coronavirus, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
96 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Razer’s Kishi is the Switch-style phone controller I've been waiting for

Razer’s Kishi is the Switch-style phone controller I've been waiting for

View
SpaceX's next Starlink launch will help improve satellite imagery of the Earth

SpaceX's next Starlink launch will help improve satellite imagery of the Earth

View
Cyberattack forces Honda to suspend global production for a day

Cyberattack forces Honda to suspend global production for a day

View
Apple may unveil its ARM-based Mac processors at WWDC this month

Apple may unveil its ARM-based Mac processors at WWDC this month

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr