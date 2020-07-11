Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft and Google team up to bring more web apps to the Play Store

Web apps will support more features on Android.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
9m ago
Comments
15 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Progressive web app shortcuts on Android
Microsoft

Microsoft’s support for Android is going beyond native apps and devices like the Surface Duo. Thurrot reports Microsoft is collaborating with Google to help bring more (and importantly, better) progressive web apps to Android devices through the Play Store. Apps built using Microsoft’s PWABuilder tool will use Google’s Bubblewrap utility and library to take advantage of new features, including a new standard for web shortcuts, “deeper” push notifications and visual customizations. Web apps should feel more at home on your phone, to put it simply.

The expanded features shouldn’t require significantly more effort to implement, Microsoft said.

It will likely take a while before you see apps making use of the new features. It could lead to more and improved apps reaching your phone, though. And it’s not surprising to see Microsoft and Google working together in a case like this. This gives creators more reasons to use Microsoft’s toolkit, while Google gets more developers who build Android-friendly web apps instead of pointing people to generic apps inside a browser.

In this article: Microsoft, Google, web app, progressive web app, Google Play, Google Play Store, Android, mobile, internet, web, smartphone, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
15 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Tesla drops Model Y price by $3,000

Tesla drops Model Y price by $3,000

View
Facebook used 86 percent renewable energy in 2019

Facebook used 86 percent renewable energy in 2019

View
Hitting the Books: What astronauts can learn from nuclear submariners

Hitting the Books: What astronauts can learn from nuclear submariners

View
Amazon Prime Video will soon have the content, but it needs a better home

Amazon Prime Video will soon have the content, but it needs a better home

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr