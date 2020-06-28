Latest in Gear

Microsoft makes it harder for businesses to avoid Windows 10 updates

They'll have the same amount of time as Home users.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
45m ago
The business-focused versions of Windows 10 have normally let you avoid major updates for up to a year, which can be helpful if you either value stability at all costs or just don’t like change. You might not have quite so much breathing room going forward, though. As WindowsTimes and Gizmodo have noticed, Windows 10 version 2004 has reduced manual deferrals for Windows 10 Pro, Enterprise and Education updates to 35 days (just as long as for Home) and pulled the option from the Windows Update settings in Advanced Options. If you want to keep deferring updates, you’ll need to change local Group Policy to match.

This is meant to “prevent confusion” and help make use of a policy targeting PCs whose version is nearly out of service, Microsoft said.

There are advantages to shrinking the deferral period. This keeps PCs reasonably current with features and support, and can help with security if there are any improvements inherent to the major update. This might not please companies that try to avoid updates until they’re guaranteed to go smoothly, mind you. Microsoft occasionally releases Windows 10 updates with significant bugs, and 35 days only gives Microsoft so much time to fix those glitches.

