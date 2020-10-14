Microsoft's Surface Headphones 2 are $50 off for Prime Day

We gave the model a score of 88 in our review for delivering great sounds and offering flexible noise canceling capabilities. It has 13 levels of noise canceling, giving you the ability to choose how much of the world you want to let in — just turn the dial on its left cup completely forward to block everything out. You can also choose to amplify external sounds if you’re keeping an ear out for something, say the doorbell for a package or a call you’re expecting.

The Surface Headphones 2 can pair with more than one device at a time and quickly switch audio from one to the other. Microsoft designed them with comfort in mind, with plush cushioning around the earcups like its predecessor but with additional soft material on the headband. The tech giant also gave this model’s cups the ability to rotate a full 180 degrees, so they can feel more comfortable while resting on your neck.

Since this model already costs $100 less than the first Surface Headphones, a $50 discount seems like a good deal. It also costs $100 less than Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones, though its sound quality is admittedly not as good and nuanced. If you want to see what other earbuds and headphones are on sale for Prime Day, make sure to check out our guide for the best deals we’ve found on Amazon.

