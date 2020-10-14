Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Microsoft's Surface Headphones 2 are $50 off for Prime Day

If you're a Prime member, you can get a $50 discount on the over-ear headphones.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Microsoft Surface Headphones 2
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget
Amazon’s Prime Day event has made a bunch of audio devices easier on the wallet, including Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2. If you’ve been looking to buy a pair of these over-ear noise canceling headphones, this is probably one of the best times to do so. You can grab the Surface Headphones 2 in black or gray from Amazon for only $200, or $50 less than its original price, if you’re a Prime member. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen them go for on the e-retail giant, not including used stocks sold by third-party sellers.

Buy Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 at Amazon - $200

We gave the model a score of 88 in our review for delivering great sounds and offering flexible noise canceling capabilities. It has 13 levels of noise canceling, giving you the ability to choose how much of the world you want to let in — just turn the dial on its left cup completely forward to block everything out. You can also choose to amplify external sounds if you’re keeping an ear out for something, say the doorbell for a package or a call you’re expecting.

The Surface Headphones 2 can pair with more than one device at a time and quickly switch audio from one to the other. Microsoft designed them with comfort in mind, with plush cushioning around the earcups like its predecessor but with additional soft material on the headband. The tech giant also gave this model’s cups the ability to rotate a full 180 degrees, so they can feel more comfortable while resting on your neck.

Since this model already costs $100 less than the first Surface Headphones, a $50 discount seems like a good deal. It also costs $100 less than Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones, though its sound quality is admittedly not as good and nuanced. If you want to see what other earbuds and headphones are on sale for Prime Day, make sure to check out our guide for the best deals we’ve found on Amazon.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

