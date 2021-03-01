Microsoft will reportedly offer AMD CPUs across its Surface Laptop 4 lineup

Since 2019, Microsoft has offered a 15-inch version of the Surface Laptop 3 that you can configure with an AMD processor. And now it looks like the company plans to offer that same option to people who want the 13.5-inch model. According to a report from WinFuture spotted by Windows Central , Microsoft will release the Surface Laptop 4 in April and you’ll have AMD and Intel processor options in both 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes.

The company will reportedly offer “Surface Edition” variants of the Ryzen 5 4680U and Ryzen 7 4980U. That’s an improvement on the 3580U and 3780U currently available with the Surface Laptop 3, but a step below the 5000 series chips AMD announced at the start of the year . Meanwhile, those who want an Intel processor will be able to choose between the Core i5 1145G7 and Core i7 1185G7. Both of those come from Intel’s latest 11th generation Tiger Lake series . It also looks like the only way you’ll be able to configure the Surface Laptop 4 with either 32GB of RAM or 1TB of internal storage will be to buy one of the Intel models as the maximum with the AMD variants is reportedly 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Beyond that, it doesn’t look like the Surface Laptop will get many other upgrades. According to the spec sheet WinFuture shared, both models will keep their current 2256 x 1504 and 2496 x 1664 resolution displays and they’ll ship with the same mix of ports. Of course, that’s assuming WinFuture’s information is accurate. Thankfully, it doesn't seem like we'll have to wait long to see what Microsoft has up its sleeve.