Microsoft's 'Mandalorian' Xbox controller will set you back $160

Just in time for the start of season two of The Mandalorian on October 30th, Microsoft has announced a new Xbox One controller bundle perfect for the Star Wars fan in your life. It comes with a single gamepad and a charging stand inspired by the armor protagonist Din Djarin acquires partway through the first season of the series.

The bundle will set you back an eye-watering $160 — though would you expect any less from a kit encased in fictional beskar steel? As IGN points out, with the Xbox Series X and Series S coming out on November 10th, the bundle is likely the final limited-edition release we’ll see Microsoft put together for its current-generation console. However, you’ll be able to use the controller with both of Microsoft’s new consoles, but keep in mind it’s missing the enhancements that come with the company’s new controller. According to the Microsoft Store, the bundle will be available to purchase on December 31st, 2020. That’s likely a placeholder date, and we could see it come out sooner.