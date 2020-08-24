MOD Duo X review: A do-it-all music box with potential

That’s not to say it can’t be played like a synthesizer. Hook up a MIDI controller or program one of the several built in sequencers, and you’ve got a standalone performance instrument. It even has MIDI host capabilities, so if you’ve got a budget controller that’s USB only, you can still connect it to the MOD Duo X.

Terrence O'Brien / Engadget

The Duo X is pretty comprehensive on the connectivity front. In addition to the USB-A port for connecting a controller or thumb drive, you’ll find:

USB-B for connecting to a computer to build your virtual pedalboards

Stereo audio in and outs (which can double as dual mono ins and outs)

An input jack for an expression pedal or control voltage (CV)

A headphone jack that can also output CV

5-pin MIDI in and out jacks

S/PDIF audio out

And an Ethernet jack for connecting MOD’s proprietary line of accessories

In general, the hardware here is impressive. And, considering the $749 price, it better be. The endless encoders spin and depress with a satisfying thunk. That said, I do wish they had a knurled texture to improve the grip. On the other hand, the knobs have a great texture but I wish they offered a little more resistance. The two screens are large and easily readable, even if the viewing angles aren’t the best. The metal package is incredibly solid and would probably break a toe if you dropped it. This is certainly a piece of road-worthy gear.

What makes the MOD Duo line truly unique, though, is its patching interface. Unlike the ZOIA which has you press color-coded buttons, or the Organelle which requires you to learn how to program in Pure Data, here you fire up a browser and connect things in a virtual pedal board. The UI is pretty intuitive, but I won’t pretend to love the look of it. Many of the virtual pedals take their visual inspiration from Boss and MXR. But the overly skeuomorphic look (they’re even set on a virtual hardwood floor) feels kinda dated.

Terrence O'Brien / Engadget

My aesthetic preferences aside, the interface is both approachable and powerful. If you’ve ever connected one guitar pedal to another in the real world, you’ll feel right at home here. The one quirk being that your signal chain will go from left to right, even though most physical effects units are the other way around (including the MOD Duo X itself).

But, since this is all in a computer you can be a lot more flexible in your routing. You can easily stack virtual cables to create feedback loops, process your sound through parallel effects chains, or use CV to manipulate effect parameters. A simple example would be dropping an LFO in your pedal board and connect it to the rate of the harmonic tremolo effect and have it get faster and slower over time. Just know that right now, there’s no way to replace a pedal or a module with a new one while preserving its connections. So, if you build something particularly complex and want to change one part, it might be frustrating.

Terrence O'Brien / Engadget

Now, there’s one problem: That example of interacting modules creating dynamic and interesting effects is actually a lot easier to pull off on the ZOIA in many cases. The internal CV routing features of the Duo X are relatively new and seem a little messy. While most of the synth modules work well together, it’s not immediately obvious how to get the virtual Eurorack parts to talk to the pedals and effects. Which is a shame because that’s where a lot of the power of the Mod ecosystem lies.

(For the record, you need to click “Manage CV Ports” at the top of the UI, change the name of the CV output you want to connect, then go to the settings menu of your target pedal, select the parameter you want to modulate, assign it to CV and select your newly created output from the drop-down.)

The one upside to this somewhat convoluted system is that it works even if there’s no appropriate input. So, if you want to modulate an LFO with another LFO, you can — even though the LFO module doesn’t have a CV input. Still, it’s a bit more complicated just pressing a couple buttons on the ZOIA.

It’s also worth noting that you can’t build a pedalboard or patch directly on the Mod Duo X. You’ll need to be connected to a computer. This isn’t a huge deal since the Duo X is meant to sit on your desk anyway. (When it comes time to record, definitely make sure to unplug since USB can generate quite a bit of noise in music gear.)