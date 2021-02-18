The 'Mortal Kombat' reboot trailer is as gory as it should be

The first trailers have dropped for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie and one thing's clear: this film won't hold back on the violence. Just like the games, the restricted red band clip is full of gore and dismemberments. It's not for the faint of heart.

The movie stars Lewis Tan (Marvel's Iron Fist) as a washed-up MMA fighter who has the Mortal Kombat dragon logo on his chest. While he initially believes it's a birthmark, it actually means he's been chosen to fight in a certain tournament of champions.

The clips show off the movie versions of several Mortal Kombat characters, including Sonya, Kano, Raiden, Liu Kang and Goro. You also get to see some supernatural abilities and Sub-Zero and Scorpion (who says his iconic "Get over here" line) battling it out.

The red band trailer looks ridiculously over the top and a lot of fun — just like playing Mortal Kombat 11. Having so many characters say their names is cheesy, but it kind of works. It calls to mind character select screens from the games.

In case the restricted red band trailer seems a little extreme at the moment (perhaps you're seated next to kids who are homeschooling), you can check out a shorter, far less bloody version that Warner Bros. released. Like all of the studio's other 2021 movies, Mortal Kombat will hit theaters and HBO Max on the same day, April 16th.