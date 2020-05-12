Motorola promises one additional Android update for the $1,000 Edge+

By our estimation, Motorola's first flagship in four years is a decent, if not completely compelling high-end phone. Not everyone will like the Edge+'s signature "waterfall" display, and its vaunted stereo speakers could be better. The good news is that Motorola is addressing one of the Edge+'s other notable flaws ahead of the phone's May 14th launch.

In an email to Engadget, a spokesperson for Motorola said the company plans to furnish the device with at least two major Android platform upgrades. Previously, Motorola had only committed to updating the phone to Android 11, which goes into public beta this June. With the new policy, Edge+ owners will be able to look forward to using Android 12 on their new Moto flagship.