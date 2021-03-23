Movies Anywhere is now available on Samsung TVs

Movies Anywhere, the 'digital locker' service that allows you to centralize your film purchases, is now available on Samsung smart TVs. Starting today, you can download the software on any Samsung TV released between 2017 and 2021. Movies Anywhere works with platforms like iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Vudu. At the moment, there are more than 8,000 movies in the app's catalog, with major studios like Disney, Universal and Warner Bros. represented.

The Samsung release of Movies Anywhere supports both the app's Screen Pass and Watch Together features. The former allows you to let your friends and family members borrow one of your purchases for 72 hours. Meanwhile, with Watch Together, you and up to eight other people can take part in a watch party while talking in a shared chat room. Samsung isn't the first TV manufacturer to support Movies Anywhere, but it is one of the biggest. With today's expansion, the service is available on the majority of big screens in the US.