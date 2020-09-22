Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco

You can now set Firefox as your default iOS browser

Enhanced tracking protection is just a few taps away.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
30m ago
Comments
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

iOS 14
Chris Velazco

One big benefit of iOS 14 is that you can set non-Apple-made apps as your default, including for email and web browsing. Hot on the heels of you being able to set Chrome and Gmail as your clients of choice, Firefox is enabling you to make its browser the default on iPhones and iPads. Naturally, you’ll need to have both the latest version of the operating system and the apps, and then just make the switch inside settings.

Naturally, you’ll be able to take advantage of all the benefits that iOS 14 conveys upon Firefox users, including being able to build iOS Widgets. Mozilla is also boasting about how its browser has the sort of intelligent tracking prevention that will reduce the number of people snooping on you. Plus, as with all versions of the browser, you’ll be easily able to switch to Private Browsing mode for even more privacy. 

In this article: Mozilla, Apple, Firefox, iOS, iOS 14, Browser, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

How and where to pre-order an Xbox Series X or S

How and where to pre-order an Xbox Series X or S

View
Elon Musk warns that Tesla's 'Battery Day' tech is two years away

Elon Musk warns that Tesla's 'Battery Day' tech is two years away

View
The Morning After: Tesla's 'Battery Day' is here and Xbox pre-orders start

The Morning After: Tesla's 'Battery Day' is here and Xbox pre-orders start

View
Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by Echelon

Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by Echelon

View
NASA outlines how it will take humanity back to the Moon in 2024

NASA outlines how it will take humanity back to the Moon in 2024

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr