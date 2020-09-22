You can now set Firefox as your default iOS browser

One big benefit of iOS 14 is that you can set non-Apple-made apps as your default, including for email and web browsing. Hot on the heels of you being able to set Chrome and Gmail as your clients of choice, Firefox is enabling you to make its browser the default on iPhones and iPads. Naturally, you’ll need to have both the latest version of the operating system and the apps, and then just make the switch inside settings.

Naturally, you’ll be able to take advantage of all the benefits that iOS 14 conveys upon Firefox users, including being able to build iOS Widgets. Mozilla is also boasting about how its browser has the sort of intelligent tracking prevention that will reduce the number of people snooping on you. Plus, as with all versions of the browser, you’ll be easily able to switch to Private Browsing mode for even more privacy.