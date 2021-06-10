Roblox hit with $200 million lawsuit for alleged music copyright infringement

The NMPA also launched a takedown campaign against Twitch.
Steve Dent
06.10.21
@stevetdent

Steve Dent
S. Dent
@stevetdent
June 10th, 2021
BRAZIL - 2021/03/30: In this photo illustration Roblox logo seen displayed on a smartphone. Roblox is a multiplayer online game and video game creation system. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA) has filed a $200 million lawsuit against Roblox for allowing the illegal use of songs in streams, the organization said in a press release. It has also launched a "major ramp-up" of its takedown campaign against Twitch for the Amazon platform's failure to license music. 

In a keynote speech, NMPA President David Israelite said that Roblox, with 42 million daily active users, has "taken virtually no action" to prevent copyright infringement. The group added that songs by "Ariana Grande, Imagine Dragons, deadmau5, Ed Sheeran, and the Rolling Stones are all being utilized without compensating their writers and copyright holders." The lawsuit was filed on behalf of publishers including Big Machine Records, Hipgnosis and Joel Zimmerman (deadmau5). 

Israelite also said that Amazon's Twitch livestreaming service is still failing to license music. As such, it has stepped up its takedown campaign and will keep removing music that Amazon is allegedly not paying for. An “intensive enforcement program to ID and remove unlicensed songs from [Twitch]” is ongoing and will be increased, Israelite said

Roblox, which went public this year and currently sits at a $52 billion valuation, has yet to respond to the lawsuit. Twitch has previously said that it "responds to each valid DMCA notification that it receives by removing the allegedly infringing content expeditiously in compliance with DMCA requirements." 

On top of the lawsuits, the NMPA announced that 2020 music publishing revenue rose 9.6 percent over 2019 to $4.08 billion, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

