Image credit: Orlando Sentinel via Getty Images

Watch NASA launch its Perseverance Mars rover mission at 7:50AM ET

All systems are go after an earlier sensor problem.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Following an eight-day delay NASA is set to launch the Perseverance rover at 7:50 AM ET today. The lander, orbiter and rover will launch aboard United Launch Alliance’s highly reliable Atlas V rocket to kick off what should be a very exciting mission. The original launch, scheduled for July 22nd, had to be scrubbed due to a balky liquid oxygen sensor. You’ll be able to watch the launch live on NASA’s site at nasa.gov/live or at the stream embedded below.

The relatively complicated mission will use a rover, lander and orbiter to examine the geological history of Mars. The 10-foot long Perseverance rover is the heaviest NASA has built, which will collect samples to be eventually returned to Earth. It will also be the first to pack a helicopter that can take to the skies above Mars. With all that packed in to the ULA rocket, the launch should be quite a barnburner — if all goes well, it’ll arrive at Mars in February of 2021.

