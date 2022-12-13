Netflix subscribers can now play 'Kentucky Route Zero' and 'Twelve Minutes' on mobile You can check out 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge' at no extra cost in early 2023.

Netflix has added two more titles to its (very good) stable of mobile games: Kentucky Route Zero and Twelve Minutes. They're the first Annapurna Interactive titles to join the lineup. They're available now for all subscribers, including those on the ad-supported plan , on iOS and Android.

It's been a while since Netflix first said it would bring Kentucky Route Zero to its library and it's a welcome addition. It's a narrative-driven point-and-click adventure game that took the developers at Cardboard Computer almost a decade to see through. The first chapter debuted in 2013 and the fifth and final one arrived in 2020. It was a long journey, but the BAFTA award winner garnered strong reviews along the way .

Twelve Minutes, on the other hand, wasn't received quite as warmly. It's a time loop game with a trio of stars in the main roles: Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy and Willem Dafoe. However, we felt that some bad twists ruined a promising idea . You can try it out on your phone now.

Netflix also revealed a couple other games that are coming to the service in the first three months of 2023. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge , which dropped on other platforms earlier this year, is an absolute joy. Tribute Games did a fantastic job of capturing everything great about the TMNT beat-'em-ups of the late '80s and early '90s and updating them for a modern audience. Shredder's Revenge will only be available on mobile if you're a Netflix subscriber.

Also on deck for early 2023 is Vikings: Valhalla from Tilting Point. This is a tie-in to Netflix's sequel to Vikings , which debuted earlier this year. In this strategy game, you'll lead Viking clans and build settlements. Eventually, you'll battle against others as you try to extend your reach across the continent.