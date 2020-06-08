Netflix finally supports Hindi, one of the world’s most spoken languages

Netflix now supports Hindi, the third most spoken language in the world after English and Mandarin Chinese. And by supporting the language, we mean the streaming service is now offering the full Hindi experience. After you change your language under the “Manage Profiles” section of your account, almost everything in your user interface will switch to Hindi, from the menu in the search row at the very top to the shows’ descriptions and your whole payment and Settings page.

Netflix is now available in Hindi. The complete Netflix experience in #Hindi from sign up to search rows, collections and payment, is available across all devices on mobile, TV and web.@NetflixIndia #NetflixIndia — Satwik (@Satwik680) August 7, 2020

We were able to switch our profile language to Hindi even outside India. Also, we were able to find the new language option on Netflix’s desktop and mobile websites, as well as on its mobile app. Netflix has been expanding its Hindi language content selection for a while now, even releasing originals that feature prominent Bollywood actors.