Image credit: wutwhanfoto via Getty Images

Netflix finally supports Hindi, one of the world’s most spoken languages

The new language option is available even outside India.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
46m ago
Netflix now supports Hindi, the third most spoken language in the world after English and Mandarin Chinese. And by supporting the language, we mean the streaming service is now offering the full Hindi experience. After you change your language under the “Manage Profiles” section of your account, almost everything in your user interface will switch to Hindi, from the menu in the search row at the very top to the shows’ descriptions and your whole payment and Settings page.

We were able to switch our profile language to Hindi even outside India. Also, we were able to find the new language option on Netflix’s desktop and mobile websites, as well as on its mobile app. Netflix has been expanding its Hindi language content selection for a while now, even releasing originals that feature prominent Bollywood actors.

The introduction of Hindi support for its user interface demonstrates the company’s continued efforts to become a global platform and shows how far ahead it is compared to its competitors. Netflix is likely hoping that going the extra mile to cater to international markets could help it retain audiences who might also be looking to subscribe to Disney+ and HBO Max when those services arrive in their regions.

Monika Shergill, VP of Content at Netflix India, said in a statement:

“Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi.”

