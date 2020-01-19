Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Netflix and Instagram team up for a series of live COVID-19 chats

Celebrities from YA series will discuss mental health and self-care strategies
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
53m ago
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Caleb McLaughlin attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Tomorrow, Netflix and Instagram are launching a weekly series in which stars from Netflix’s popular young adult content will discuss self-care during the pandemic. Wanna Talk About It? will air every Thursday at 7PM ET on the @Netflix Instagram account, Deadline reports. While the pandemic continues, this could be some of the only new programming Netflix creates.

Celebs like Noah Centineo and Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things) and Jerry Harris (Cheer) will join experts from trusted mental health organizations, including the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mental Health America, The Trevor Project, Crisis Text Line and others. They’ll discuss the challenges young people are facing during the pandemic -- like how to manage anxiety and what to do if you can’t sleep -- and they’ll offer self-care strategies. The chats are scheduled to run through May 14th.

Netflix and Instagram aren’t the only platforms addressing mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Snapchat’s Here For You feature helps users find reliable resources and information when they search terms like anxiety, stress, depression or bullying. And Headspace is offering free meditation and sleep exercises through a new website launched in partnership with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. If you’re looking for more ways to connect with a therapist while you’re stuck at home, you can check out our guide here.

In this article: netflix, instagram, series, celebrities, mental health, covid-19, coronavirus, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google algorithm lets robots teach themselves to walk

Google algorithm lets robots teach themselves to walk

View
The Morning After: NASCAR driver loses sponsor after 'rage quitting' esports race

The Morning After: NASCAR driver loses sponsor after 'rage quitting' esports race

View
Paramount cancels movie's theatrical release in favor of Netflix

Paramount cancels movie's theatrical release in favor of Netflix

View
The best games for Nintendo Switch

The best games for Nintendo Switch

View
Spotify is testing real-time lyrics

Spotify is testing real-time lyrics

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr