Netflix and Instagram team up for a series of live COVID-19 chats

Tomorrow, Netflix and Instagram are launching a weekly series in which stars from Netflix’s popular young adult content will discuss self-care during the pandemic. Wanna Talk About It? will air every Thursday at 7PM ET on the @Netflix Instagram account, Deadline reports. While the pandemic continues, this could be some of the only new programming Netflix creates.

Celebs like Noah Centineo and Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things) and Jerry Harris (Cheer) will join experts from trusted mental health organizations, including the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mental Health America, The Trevor Project, Crisis Text Line and others. They’ll discuss the challenges young people are facing during the pandemic -- like how to manage anxiety and what to do if you can’t sleep -- and they’ll offer self-care strategies. The chats are scheduled to run through May 14th.