Netflix is working on a live-action Gundam movie

A live-action Gundam movie has been in the pipeline for several years , and it has taken a giant step closer to a screen near you. Netflix has snagged the worldwide rights to the film, except in China, where Legendary Pictures will release it in theaters.

Legendary and Gundam owner Sunrise have tapped Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island and The Kings of Summer) to produce and direct the movie. Brian K. Vaughan (Y: The Last Man) will write the script and act as executive producer.

Beyond updates on the core creative team and the fact that it's coming to Netflix, details about the live-action Gundam movie remain scant. No plot details have been revealed (such as whether it will take place in Gundam's original Universal Century timeline) and it's unclear when you'll be able to stream the film. There's also the small matter of the Metal Gear Solid flick that Vogt-Roberts is working on .

This isn't exactly the first live-action Gundam movie. G-Saviour was a made-for-TV film that had a theatrical release in Japan in 1999. It's a safe bet that the budget will be a bit higher this time around.