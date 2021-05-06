Login
Netflix explores building an online hub around its original content

A customer survey provides clues about "N-Plus."
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|05.06.21
@igorbonifacic

May 6th, 2021
MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 30: Netflix headquarters in Spain, as of April 30, 2021, in Tres Cantos, Madrid, Spain. The headquarters, which opened two years ago, will double its sets and add post-production facilities by 2023. (Photo By Alejandro Martinez Velez/Europa Press via Getty Images)
Europa Press News via Getty Images

With the streaming space becoming more competitive every year, Netflix may be working on an online hub to highlight the strength of its original content. A customer survey seen by Protocol suggests the company is considering creating a platform called N-Plus.

"N-Plus is a future online space where you can learn more about the Netflix shows you love and anything related to them," the company says of the project. The document suggests the hub could include content like podcasts, how-tos and user-generated playlists. 

Of those three, Netflix provides the most hints on how the playlist functionality could work. The survey indicates you could put together lists of your favorite TV shows and movies and share them online. The way Netflix positions the feature suggests the company could use it to bring new customers to the service. "If viewers are not members, they can only see a trailer for the show itself," the document states. The playlist feature could also include support for music.

Another part of the survey implies N-Plus users could decide the future of Netflix productions. "Learn about a planned show (pre-production) and influence its development with feedback before filming has finished," it says.

When Protocol contacted Netflix about N-Plus, a spokesperson for the streaming giant said the company frequently polls its customers on ideas it's working on behind the scenes. As such, don't take the survey as confirmation we'll see Netflix launch an online hub for its originals. That said, it's worth noting Netflix already uses platforms like Twitter and YouTube to promote what's coming to the service, and even some of its more niche social media channels have strong followings. It wouldn't be a stretch for the company to try and tap into that interest from a different angle.

