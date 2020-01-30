Netflix removes 'Chappelle's Show' after a request from Dave Chappelle

Netflix has stopped streaming Chappelle’s Show less than a month after it added the Comedy Central classic to its catalog on November 1st. In an Instagram video spotted by Deadline, Chappelle says he asked the company to remove the series and it honored his request (watch out for f-bombs if you’re about to watch the clip).

“I called them and I told them that this makes me feel bad,” he said. “And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better.” Netflix acquired the rights to the series from ViacomCBS as part of a non-exclusive streaming deal. Chappelle doesn’t own the rights to the series and he has consistently criticized the media company for licensing it without paying him royalties.