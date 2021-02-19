Netflix's 'The Trial Of The Chicago 7' is free to watch on YouTube

To mark the 51st anniversary of the verdict in the namesake case, Netflix's The Trial of the Chicago 7 is currently free to watch on YouTube. You'll need to act pretty quickly to check out the film if you don't have a Netflix subscription, though — it'll only be on YouTube until midnight Pacific Time on Sunday. The movie tells the story of anti–Vietnam War protesters who were charged with conspiring to cross state lines and incite a riot in connection with their demonstrations at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

"Join us for a global viewing event of our film, The Trial of the Chicago 7, in honor of the real patriots who inspired a generation to take to the streets and uphold the foundations of our Constitution," writer and director Aaron Sorkin said in a statement. "It’s our honor to share this story with the world."

The movie is the latest in a line of titles that Netflix has uploaded to YouTube. You can check out feature-length documentaries including 13th and Knock Down The House, as well as episodes of Our Planet and Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj for free.

Although Netflix no longer offers free trials, it offers potential subscribers a taste of its library by streaming free episodes of shows including Stranger Things. It previously let folks watch some movies, including To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Bird Box and The Two Popes, at no cost.

Meanwhile, a number of movie industry pundits believe The Trial Of The Chicago 7 is a legitimate Oscar contender. It's been racking up nominations from various guilds as well as the Golden Globes during awards season. Expanding the movie's potential audience by streaming it for free on YouTube, even for a limited time, could help Netflix's chances in the battle for prizes.