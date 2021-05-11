‘New World’ trailer shows off gameplay and story beats from Amazon’s upcoming MMO

Amazon Game Studios has released a new trailer for its upcoming New World MMO ahead of the game’s August 31st release date. The clip provides an overview of many of the RPG’s gameplay mechanics, including the war and invasion systems Amazon detailed back in May . We also get to see Expeditions, New World’s take on instanced dungeons.

When the game comes out this summer, you and up to four other friends will get the chance to delve into those instances to learn more of the story of the game’s world. Each one will offer a different set of challenges to overcome and loot you’ll only find in that dungeon. “Each Expedition will tell it’s own story and be a unique experience,” says Amazon Game Studios in a blog post it published on the feature earlier in the year. They’ll be various Expeditions to explore throughout the game, with one of the earliest ones, The Amrine Excavation, opening up to players once their character reaches level 25.