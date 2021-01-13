Nielsen says people mostly streamed old network shows, not new releases

As much as everyone raved about new shows like Ozark and The Crown, those were far from being the most popular 2020 US streaming shows. Instead, many more viewers watched older network shows like The Office, Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds, according to Nielsen’s first-ever yearly streaming show rankings and the NY Times.
To give an idea of the disparity, The Office was watched on Netflix to the tune of 952 million hours, compared to Netflix’s original series Ozark with 508 million hours of viewing time. Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds also both beat Ozark with 657 and 590 million hours, each. The other top original series programs were Lucifer, The Crown, Tiger King (all on Netflix) and Disney’s The Mandalorian.