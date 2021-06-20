This $80 quadcopter has a 4K camera and fits in your hand

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Drones make fun toys, but they also find their way into photographers’ and videographers’ gear boxes because they can capture aerial footage in a way that standard cameras can’t reproduce. They’ve also dropped in price considerably. For example, the Ninja Dragon Vortex 9 quadcopter drone features a 4K camera that gives you a bird's eye view of the world, and you can buy one on sale now for $80 .

The Ninja Dragon is a quadcopter that pairs excellent flight control with high-quality video. Headless mode removes the need to adjust the positioning of the aircraft before you use it. A six-axis gyroscope allows for smoother travel and more responsive controls, excellent for quick adjustments and flying in unfamiliar terrain. The drone even has an altitude hold setting to stabilize its position, ideal for capturing an even view to observe the terrain around you or record it to review later. When you’re ready to end your flight, use the one-key automatic return so the Vortex 9 will find its way back to you.

The 4K camera on this little quadcopter is extremely detailed, allowing you to capture sharp aerial images that you simply can’t take from the ground. You can also get a live view from the perspective of the Ninja Dragon by connecting your smartphone and app. The drone is compact: under two inches tall and barely five inches long. You’ll be able to easily transport it using the included carrying case, which also fits the included controller and keeps both devices safe.

This tiny, handheld drone is an excellent tool for both recreational and professional use, giving you easy controls, responsive flight and 4K images you can see live or record for later. For a limited time, you can get the Ninja Dragon Vortex 9 for $80 , a 46 percent discount.

Prices subject to change.