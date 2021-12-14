Nintendo will host an indie game showcase at 12PM ET on December 15th

Nintendo is squeezing in one more indie game showcase before the end of the year. The next Indie World Showcase will take place on December 15th at noon ET.

As has been the case for the last few of these events , the stream will run for around 20 minutes. Given what we've seen from these showcases in the past, you can probably expect to learn about indie hits from other platforms that are coming to Nintendo Switch. After a couple of years without much news about the game, here's hoping for more details about Hollow Knight: Silksong too.

You can watch Nintendo's December Indie World Showcase below.