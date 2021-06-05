Amazon includes a free 128GB microSD card when you buy a Switch Lite

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

While there isn't a discount on the Nintendo Switch Lite for Amazon Prime Day per se, there's still a decent offer that might sway you into picking one up, even as a second Switch for playing on the go. A Nintendo-licensed SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC card, which typically costs $35, is bundled for free with the $200 console. The deal is valid for all Switch Lite color variants, including the blue/purple and coral options.

Buy Nintendo Switch Lite bundle at Amazon - $200

You're probably going to need that extra storage. The Switch Lite has 32GB of onboard storage, and given the disgustingly good library of games on the Nintendo eShop, quintupling the base capacity will come in very handy. The free microSD card offers read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s, so games you store on it should still run smoothly.

Speaking of games, there are a few Nintendo titles on sale on Amazon for Prime Day. Luigi's Mansion 3, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening and Super Mario Odyssey are all discounted from $60 to $40.

