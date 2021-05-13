Login
The Nokia 2720 Flip phone is finally coming to the US

The remake of the 2009 handset will be available on Verizon.
Saqib Shah
S. Shah|05.13.21
@eightiethmnt

May 13th, 2021
In this article: phone, news, gear, Nokia, Nokia 2720 V Flip, HMD Global, feature phone, mobile, Verizon
Nokia 2720
HMD Global

No matter how many Android handsets HMD releases, it's the remakes of Nokia's classics that generate the most hype. We've already seen new takes on the iconic 3310, the 8110 (aka the "bananaphone") and the music-focused 5310. But nothing screams noughties like a flip phone. Well, HMD actually released one of those in 2019 with the Nokia 2720 Flip (an updated version of the 2720 Fold) but it wasn't available in the US. That's about to change, though, as the feature phone is heading to these shores on May 20th as an exclusive to Verizon (Engadget's parent company).

Of course, the best thing about a flip phone is that you can clasp it shut to end a call, which is immensely more satisfying than thumbing a screen. That, along with a keypad, may justify the $80 price tag for some. Though, you'll have to adjust to the tiny 2.8-inch screen if you're downsizing from a modern handset. An even smaller external display, meanwhile, shows you who's calling and lets you check your notifications.

Nokia 2720
HMD Global

Apart from that, the new 2720 is best summed up as a feature phone with some bells and whistles. Extras include 4G connectivity, Google Assistant, a web browser, access to a pared-down KaiOS app store featuring Facebook, WhastApp and some mobile games. The lack of background apps also means the battery will last a lot longer than a smartphone's. You can grab the Nokia 2720 V Flip on May 20th from Verizon's online store or the My Verizon app.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
