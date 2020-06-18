New Launchkey MK3 MIDI controllers add a powerful arpeggiator

Last year Novation updated its portable Launchkey Mini MIDI controller. The new Ableton specific features and powerful arpeggiator quickly made it one of, if not my favorite, portable MIDI controller. Now, all those features are making their way over to the larger mainline Launchkey series.
As always, the Launchkey MK3 line is tightly integrated with Ableton Live, making it a great choice for controlling that DAW. But now, in addition to launching clips and starting recordings, you have control over which tracks are armed, quantize settings, the click track and loop controls. There’s even a dedicated button for activating Ableton Live’s Capture MIDI which makes it less likely you’ll forget that riff or lose that jam forever.