NVIDIA Broadcast app is a simple toolset for streamers

NVIDIA is making it easier than ever to look professional in your live stream. The company’s new Broadcast app is a streamlined, AI-driven toolset that offers noise removal, virtual background effects and auto-framing. The app will be available in September, running on any RTX GPU.

With auto-framing, the app uses AI to automatically follow your face as it bounces around your set. Background effects can be images or video, and the noise removal feature works well enough to extinguish the sound of a hairdryer in the same room.