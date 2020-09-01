Latest in Gaming

Image credit: NVIDIA

NVIDIA Broadcast app is a simple toolset for streamers

Start live-streaming with little fuss in September.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
55m ago
Comments
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

NVIDIA Broadcast
NVIDIA

NVIDIA is making it easier than ever to look professional in your live stream. The company’s new Broadcast app is a streamlined, AI-driven toolset that offers noise removal, virtual background effects and auto-framing. The app will be available in September, running on any RTX GPU.

With auto-framing, the app uses AI to automatically follow your face as it bounces around your set. Background effects can be images or video, and the noise removal feature works well enough to extinguish the sound of a hairdryer in the same room.

NVIDIA showed off the new program during today’s virtual RTX 3000 GPU event.

In this article: streaming, Nvidia, broadcast, Livestream, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NVIDIA unveils the GeForce RTX 3080, its first 'Ampere' GPU

NVIDIA unveils the GeForce RTX 3080, its first 'Ampere' GPU

View
PayPal has a fraud problem

PayPal has a fraud problem

View
Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

View
Joe Biden's team brings official campaign signs to 'Animal Crossing'

Joe Biden's team brings official campaign signs to 'Animal Crossing'

View
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 is a $1,499 GPU for 8K gaming

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 is a $1,499 GPU for 8K gaming

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr