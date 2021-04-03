Oculus will host its first games showcase on April 21st

Expect updates on 'Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge' and 'Pistol Whip.'
April 12th, 2021
Later this month, Oculus will host its first games showcase. The event will include announcements about updates to current games, new footage from upcoming titles and some surprise reveals.

At the very least, you can expect news on the likes of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Pistol Whip and Lone Echo II. ILMxLAB, Cloudhead Games and Ready At Dawn are among the developers who are taking part in the first Oculus Gaming Showcase.

Oculus is taking a leaf out of Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo's playbooks by hosting its own showcase. Several games publishers also started running their own events following the absence of major trade shows like E3 last year. The Oculus Gaming Showcase will stream on Facebook (of course), Twitch and YouTube at 6PM ET on April 21st.

