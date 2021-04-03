Oculus will host its first games showcase on April 21st

Later this month, Oculus will host its first games showcase. The event will include announcements about updates to current games, new footage from upcoming titles and some surprise reveals.

At the very least, you can expect news on the likes of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge , Pistol Whip and Lone Echo II. ILMxLAB , Cloudhead Games and Ready At Dawn are among the developers who are taking part in the first Oculus Gaming Showcase.