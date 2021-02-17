Watch Nintendo's next Direct livestream here at 5PM ET

Nintendo' surprise Direct is almost here, and it's thankfully easy to tune in. You can watch the 50-minute virtual event livestream below starting at 5PM Eastern. The company still isn't saying more about what you can expect beyond a mix of upcoming Switch games (for the first half of 2021) and news on existing titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but that does open some possibilities.

There are a few major first- and third-party Switch titles in the works for the first six months of the year, including the new Pokémon Snap, Bravely Default II and Monster Hunter Rise. SSBU news could involve new fighters and arenas. We wouldn't be surprised if there are a few surprises, especially with the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda just days away. but it would be good to stay grounded. Don't count on news of major titles like the Breath of the Wild sequel, Bayonetta 3 or Metroid Prime 4, even if you can't completely rule them out.