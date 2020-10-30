Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Star Wars

New 'Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge' trailer reveals its story

In the new trailer, Ady Sun’Zee explores a mysterious Jedi temple with Yoda.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
37m ago
Star Wars
Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment studio ILMxLAB has released a new trailer for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, and it gives us a glimpse of the kind of adventures we can expect from Ady Sun’Zee. It shows the young Padawan exploring a mysterious Jedi temple with guidance from Yoda, who’ll be voiced by the character’s original actor Frank Oz. “A mysterious evil awaits,” the trailer says, with Yoda telling Ady that there’s only death in the temple now, following them around.

ILMxLAB first revealed that it’s teaming up with Oculus Studios to work on a virtual reality game based on Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge attraction back in May. The game takes place on the planet Batuu and it’s set in the High Republic era, hundreds of years before Phantom Menace, where you’ll take on the role of Ady Sun’Zee and cut down enemies with a light saber in VR. In an interview posted on the official Star Wars website, game director Jose Perez III, producer Alyssa Finley and lead experience designers John Nguyen and Ian Bowie talked about their experience working with Frank Oz and bringing Yoda’s character to virtual reality.

“Yoda is so much smaller in VR when you’re standing there with him than you imagine when you see him on the 2-D screen,” Nguyen said. They dove into the source materials and made sure his design matches the Yoda we saw in the original films. The first part of the Tales VR game will come out on November 19th for the Oculus Quest headsets. Part 2 will be released in early 2021, and it sounds like we can expect more installments in the future.

Bowie said in the interview:

“Yoda is just the beginning when it comes to the stories that we’re going to be telling. One of the great things about having Seezelslak tell these stories to the players is that we get to jump around to different locations, different times in the Star Wars universe, which allows us to branch out and explore so many different characters and some really cool mechanics in VR... Tales is the perfect opportunity for us to go around and show the audience these different characters, experiences, and stories, which all offer different lessons and holistic experiences that have amazing payoff within this specific medium.

In this article: Oculus Quest, Star Wars, virtual reality, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, VR, news, entertainment
