New 'Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge' trailer reveals its story

Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment studio ILMxLAB has released a new trailer for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, and it gives us a glimpse of the kind of adventures we can expect from Ady Sun’Zee. It shows the young Padawan exploring a mysterious Jedi temple with guidance from Yoda, who’ll be voiced by the character’s original actor Frank Oz. “A mysterious evil awaits,” the trailer says, with Yoda telling Ady that there’s only death in the temple now, following them around.

ILMxLAB first revealed that it’s teaming up with Oculus Studios to work on a virtual reality game based on Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge attraction back in May. The game takes place on the planet Batuu and it’s set in the High Republic era, hundreds of years before Phantom Menace, where you’ll take on the role of Ady Sun’Zee and cut down enemies with a light saber in VR. In an interview posted on the official Star Wars website, game director Jose Perez III, producer Alyssa Finley and lead experience designers John Nguyen and Ian Bowie talked about their experience working with Frank Oz and bringing Yoda’s character to virtual reality.