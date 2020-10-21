Frank Oz returns as Yoda in 'Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge'

Yoda’s original voice actor, Frank Oz, will be joining Anthony Daniel’s C-3PO in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, the Oculus Quest VR experience launching on November 19th. The game puts you in the shoes of a Droid repair technician on the planet Batuu, where you’ll encounter the Star Wars mainstays as you step into an adventure of your own. (And if Batuu sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the same place where Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge theme parks also take place.)

Judging from the new trailer above, you’ll spend plenty of time wandering the planet, interacting with its inhabitants and fighting off bad guys with blasters. But don’t worry, if you want another chance to use a light saber in VR (which ILMxLAB also rendered perfectly in its Vader Immortal VR series), it looks like you’ll also be playing as a new Padawan being assisted by Yoda himself. Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge also features Saturday Night Live’s Bobby Moynihan as a friendly alien bartender, naturally.