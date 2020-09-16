Latest in Gaming

Image credit: ILMxLAB

Anthony Daniels will play C-3PO in 'Tales from the Galaxy's Edge'

The VR experience comes out this holiday season on Oculus Quest.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
9m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

C-P30
ILMxLAB

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, the upcoming VR spin-off of Disney's popular Star Wars-themed attraction, will feature a familiar voice. When the game arrives on Oculus Quest later this year, Anthony Daniels will reprise his role as C-3PO.   

He'll join a cast that includes two other frequent Star Wars contributors, Bobby Moynihan and Debra Wilson. Fans will recognize Moynihan as the voice of Orka from Star Wars Resistance, while Wilson was Cere Junda in last year's excellent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Despite ILMxLAB sharing a new trailer for Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, we still don't know much about the title. Unlike Vader Immortal, the studio says the story of Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will "continue to evolve over time," suggesting it could be something akin to a live service game like Destiny 2. What we do know is that you'll play as a droid repair technician who crash lands on Bantuu, home of the Black Spire Outpost, after pirates attack their ship. At one point in your adventure, you'll come face-to-face with Yoda (seemingly not voiced by Frank Oz).

Whatever the case, you'll get the chance to play Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge on your Oculus Quest this holiday season. That's not all Oculus Quest owners have to look forward to later this year. In December, classic 1993 adventure game Myst is coming to the platform as well. 

In this article: ILMxLAB, Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, Disney, star wars, Lucasfilm, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Oculus Quest 2 review: The $299 VR headset to rule them all

Oculus Quest 2 review: The $299 VR headset to rule them all

View
GoPro Hero 9 Black review: More power, more affordable

GoPro Hero 9 Black review: More power, more affordable

View
Oculus Quest 2 delivers standalone VR with sharper 90Hz screens for $299

Oculus Quest 2 delivers standalone VR with sharper 90Hz screens for $299

View
‘Assassin’s Creed’ and ‘Splinter Cell’ are coming to Oculus

‘Assassin’s Creed’ and ‘Splinter Cell’ are coming to Oculus

View
Facebook's Infinite Office is a virtual office space for the WFH crowd

Facebook's Infinite Office is a virtual office space for the WFH crowd

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr