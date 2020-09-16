Anthony Daniels will play C-3PO in 'Tales from the Galaxy's Edge'

Despite ILMxLAB sharing a new trailer for Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, we still don't know much about the title. Unlike Vader Immortal, the studio says the story of Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will "continue to evolve over time," suggesting it could be something akin to a live service game like Destiny 2. What we do know is that you'll play as a droid repair technician who crash lands on Bantuu, home of the Black Spire Outpost, after pirates attack their ship. At one point in your adventure, you'll come face-to-face with Yoda (seemingly not voiced by Frank Oz).

Whatever the case, you'll get the chance to play Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge on your Oculus Quest this holiday season. That's not all Oculus Quest owners have to look forward to later this year. In December, classic 1993 adventure game Myst is coming to the platform as well.