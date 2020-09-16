Anthony Daniels will play C-3PO in 'Tales from the Galaxy's Edge'

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, the upcoming VR spin-off of Disney's popular Star Wars-themed attraction, will feature a familiar voice. When the game arrives on Oculus Quest later this year, Anthony Daniels will reprise his role as C-3PO.
He'll join a cast that includes two other frequent Star Wars contributors, Bobby Moynihan and Debra Wilson. Fans will recognize Moynihan as the voice of Orka from Star Wars Resistance, while Wilson was Cere Junda in last year's excellent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.