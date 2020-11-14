Oculus Quest update adds 90Hz support for games, built-in fitness tracker

The platform-wide 90Hz refresh rate support the Oculus team promised for the Quest 2 has arrived. Oculus has rolled out a major software upgrade for the Quest, and it’ll enable Home, Guardian and Passthrough to run at 90Hz by default. It also means 90Hz gaming on the VR headset— in fact, the Facebook-owned subsidiary is now allowing developers to start shipping Quest titles with native 90Hz support. Existing VR games like SUPERHOT, Echo VR, Beat Saber, Vacation Simulator, Job Simulator, Racket: Nx and Space Pirate Trainer will also be updated with 90Hz capability in the near future.
Oculus shipped the Quest 2 headset with 72Hz refresh rates. Before this update, you could only opt into the 90Hz mode for the Home Environment, Explore, Store, Browser and Oculus TV through the platform’s Experimental Features pane. Now that 90Hz is officially here, you can expect smoother VR experiences throughout, which could also mean lesser chances and fewer instances of motion sickness.