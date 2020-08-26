Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Olympus cameras can now be turned into webcams on a Mac

As with the Windows version, it only works with five models.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
61 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Olympus OM-D webcam software on macOS
Engadget

Last month, Olympus unveiled an app that transformed its OM-D cameras into webcams on Windows, but a Mac version was nowhere to be found. Now, the company has rectified that with a beta webcam version for macOS.

As with the Windows version, the Webcam Beta Software only works with five Olympus OM-D models: the E-M1X, E-M1, E-M1 Mark II, E-M1 Mark III and the E-M5 Mark II. As before, you install the software, connect the camera to your Mac and fire up your favorite video conferencing app. It has been tested to work with OBS, Google Chrome and Zoom through Google Chrome, Olympus said, though it could work with other apps as well.

Olympus recently sold off its camera division to the company that purchased Sony’s Vaio, but so far it doesn’t seem to have affected its product releases. Olympus just unveiled the $700 E-M10 Mark IV with a new sensor and flip-down screen, with the camera joining the recently released E-M1 III high-end and E-M5 Mark II mid-range model.

As it stands now, only Canon, Fujifilm and Olympus have official webcam apps that work on both Mac and PC, while Sony, Nikon and Panasonic have Windows versions, for now. You can grab Olympus’ beta macOS here, and for more on connecting your camera as a webcam, check out our guide.

In this article: Olympus, webcam, O-MD, software, macOS, mac, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
61 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Fall Guys' racks up two million players on Steam after just five days

'Fall Guys' racks up two million players on Steam after just five days

View
Google promises better search results for recipes, jobs and shopping

Google promises better search results for recipes, jobs and shopping

View
Elon Musk teases 'working Neuralink device' reveal on August 28th

Elon Musk teases 'working Neuralink device' reveal on August 28th

View
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

View
Uber is buying its biggest rival in the UK

Uber is buying its biggest rival in the UK

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr