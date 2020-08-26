Olympus cameras can now be turned into webcams on a Mac

Last month, Olympus unveiled an app that transformed its OM-D cameras into webcams on Windows, but a Mac version was nowhere to be found. Now, the company has rectified that with a beta webcam version for macOS.

As with the Windows version, the Webcam Beta Software only works with five Olympus OM-D models: the E-M1X, E-M1, E-M1 Mark II, E-M1 Mark III and the E-M5 Mark II. As before, you install the software, connect the camera to your Mac and fire up your favorite video conferencing app. It has been tested to work with OBS, Google Chrome and Zoom through Google Chrome, Olympus said, though it could work with other apps as well.