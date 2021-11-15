OnePlus launches a Pac-Man edition of its Nord 2 smartphone

It comes with custom covers, wallpapers and even a Lego-like smartphone holder.
Steve Dent
S. Dent|11.15.21
@stevetdent

Sponsored Links

Steve Dent
S. Dent
@stevetdent
November 15th, 2021
In this article: OnePlus, news, gear, gaming, Nord 2, Pac-Man, smartphone
OnePlus launches a Pac-Man addition of its Nord 2 smartphone
OnePlus

OnePlus is known for its special edition phones, and now it's creating another for its latest Nord 2 5G smartphone — but this time, it's moving from iconic cars to iconic video games. The company has unveiled the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man edition with custom covers, themed wallpapers and even a Lego-like smartphone holder. 

The back of the phone has a film with a small Pac-Man logo, and it even glows in the dark to reveal a maze. There's also a translucent themed case featuring Pac-Man and his enemies Inky, Blinky, Pinky and Clyde. once its turned on, you get one of eight Pac-Man-themed wallpapers, along with a Pac-Man-themed charging animation, redesigned retro icons/notification sounds and more. The box is also Pac-Man themed.

OnePlus launches a Pac-Man addition of its Nord 2 smartphone
OnePlus

If also comes with a Lego-like Pac-Man stand you build yourself, provided you order it directly from OnePlus. Finally, it includes a pre-installed version of the 2015 (free-to-play) game Pac-Man 256. 

Otherwise, it's the same OnePlus Nord 2 we recently tried, complete with a 6.43-inch 1080 90Hz OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor and 4,500mAh, 65W fast-charging battery. On the back, you'll find a triple-camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. It goes on sale tomorrow for £499/€529/₹37,999 in the UK, Europe and India respectively, and as with the regular Nord 2, isn't available in the US. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget