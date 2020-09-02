The OnePlus 7T is 33 percent off today at B&H Photo

Now if OnePlus’ smartphone updates last year confused you, you’re not alone. The handset on sale is not the OnePlus 7 Pro that made it onto our list of favorite midrange smartphones, but the two are actually quite similar. The OnePlus 7T debuted in the fall of 2019 and it took some premium features from the Pro while downgrading other features. It’s slightly smaller and noticeably lighter than the Pro, making it much easier to hold. The 7T actually has a slightly faster chipset than the Pro, too, running on a Snapdragon 855+ processor. It’s only available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is different from the Pro because you have more memory and storage options with the latter.

But probably the biggest difference between the OnePlus 7T and the Pro is the screen. The 7T has a 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display while the Pro has a 6.7-inch 1440p AMOLED screen. Both support a 90Hz refresh rate, but display nerds will likely want the higher resolution that comes with the Pro. The 7T also has a slightly smaller battery than the Pro, but in our brief testing, the handset lasted almost two days before needing another charge. It also supports the Warp Charge 30T feature that promises to charge the device fully within one hour.

While those differences are important, unless you’re a stickler for big, beautiful displays, you’re not missing much by opting for the OnePlus 7T instead of the Pro. The 7T is a solid Android smartphone that, at this sale price, is probably as close as we’ll get in the US to the value offered by the €399/$475 OnePlus Nord in the UK and Europe. But if you’re tempted by this deal, you’ll have to make a decision soon — B&H Photo’s sale price expires at the end of the day today.

