OnePlus 9 photo leak hints at 'Ultrashot' cameras and high-end specs

The OnePlus 9 now appears to exist as more than just some renders, and it might be good news if you’re pining for the upcoming not-quite-top-tier smartphone. PhoneArena has obtained what it says are leaked photos of the OnePlus 9 that shed more light on the device, including its specs. Most notably, the giant camera module on the back makes reference to “Ultrashot” technology. It’s not clear if OnePlus plans a significant upgrade to its camera tech, but the giant lenses on the back suggest this isn’t just a rehash of the OnePlus 8T’s photo hardware. Software suggests the cameras might be 48MP and 16MP shooters.

The front could be familiar to 8T users between the flat, 6.55-inch 1080p screen, 120Hz refresh rate (with HDR) and hole-punch camera.