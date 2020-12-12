Latest in Gear

OnePlus 9 photo leak hints at 'Ultrashot' cameras and high-end specs

It's not the Pro model, but it may still pack some power.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
43m ago
The OnePlus 9 now appears to exist as more than just some renders, and it might be good news if you’re pining for the upcoming not-quite-top-tier smartphone. PhoneArena has obtained what it says are leaked photos of the OnePlus 9 that shed more light on the device, including its specs. Most notably, the giant camera module on the back makes reference to “Ultrashot” technology. It’s not clear if OnePlus plans a significant upgrade to its camera tech, but the giant lenses on the back suggest this isn’t just a rehash of the OnePlus 8T’s photo hardware. Software suggests the cameras might be 48MP and 16MP shooters.

The front could be familiar to 8T users between the flat, 6.55-inch 1080p screen, 120Hz refresh rate (with HDR) and hole-punch camera.

The OnePlus 9’s specs would be another story. It’ll use Qualcomm’s brand new Snapdragon 888, albeit paired with a middling 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the phone model shown here. History suggests there may be a higher-end version with more memory and storage space.

This isn’t the enthusiast-oriented OnePlus 9 Pro, which is unofficially expected to keep the curved, higher-resolution screen and other advantages borrowed from the 8 Pro. If you don’t mind that, though, the standard OnePlus 9 on display here might be a tempting option if the 8T seemed like too modest an upgrade.

