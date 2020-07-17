Latest in Gear

Image credit: MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images

OnePlus Nord will rely on Google's calling and messaging apps

OnePlus' budget phone won't use quite so much in-house software.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
54m ago
Comments
59 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Co-founder and director of the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus, Carl Pei gestures as he speaks on stage during the launch of their latest OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro during its launch in Bangalore on May 14, 2019. - The OnePlus 7 series was simultanesously launched globally from three different countries India, US, and Europe. (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images

OnePlus is still dribbling out details of its sub-$500 Nord ahead of the phone’s July 21st launch, and its latest may be noteworthy if you loathe redundant pre-installed apps. The company has revealed (via 9to5Google) that the Nord will use Google’s phone, Messages apps rather than OnePlus’ own. It’ll come with Duo, too. The phone maker wasn’t specific about the reasons why, but said the Google apps would deliver the “smoothest” experience.

Raw performance shouldn’t be an issue — the Nord will use a Snapdragon 765G that can easily handle a dialer or text chat. This does, however, give Nord owners access to RCS messaging, the deep integration of Duo video chats and a common calling experience. We wouldn’t expect OnePlus to make similar changes elsewhere, but it’s clear the company is willing to use stock apps if it thinks they’ll bring more users into the fold.

In this article: OnePlus, oneplus nord, smartphone, mobile, Google, Messaging, SMS, phone, Android, DUO, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
59 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

View
GitHub is done depositing its open source codes in the Arctic

GitHub is done depositing its open source codes in the Arctic

View
Apple fans weigh in with their Watch Series 5 reviews

Apple fans weigh in with their Watch Series 5 reviews

View
'Cyberpunk 2077' ditches its wall-running mechanic

'Cyberpunk 2077' ditches its wall-running mechanic

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr