Outer Wilds is actually, finally coming to Switch in December

It's been a long time coming, but the Switch version of Outer Wilds now has an official release date of December 7, developers Annapurna Interactive and Mobius Digital announced during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase on Tuesday. Pre-orders for the digital version are now open, with a physical edition expected in early 2024.

Outer Wilds is already available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 but there have clearly been some delays with the Nintendo Switch version, which was initially expected in 2021 . For whatever reason, this seems to be a common issue with Nintendo Switch ports: We've reported on several other third-party publishers who have experienced setbacks in bringing their games to the Switch.

For the uninitiated, the popular game launches players into space for a little exploration, but things take an unexpected turn. Players soon realize they're stuck in a time loop. They’ll have just 22 minutes to figure out what’s happening before the sun goes supernova and forces them to start over again and again and again. Players must use the knowledge gained from each loop to bypass earlier obstacles and make it to the end.