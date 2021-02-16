Square Enix's 'Outriders' hits Stadia on April 1st

users won't have to wait longer than players on other platforms to get their hands on after all. Square Enix's will hit on April 1st. Outriders is scheduled to arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC . Previously, developer People Can Fly and Square Enix said it would land on Stadia later this year.
This should come as welcome news for those who were planning to play it on Stadia. There have been several cases where games have been released on Stadia much later than on other platforms. , and all hit the service several months after they arrived elsewhere. A simultaneous release date for Outriders gives Stadia more parity with rival platforms, which is important given that Google to focus on partnerships with third-party developers.