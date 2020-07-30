A Pac-Man edition of 'Monopoly' includes a mini arcade game

Pac-Man just turned 40 years old and to help mark the anniversary, there’s a new version of Monopoly centered around the iconic character. It includes a digital banking unit that doubles as a mini arcade game you play whenever you pass Go.

You’ll play for points instead of cash in Monopoly Arcade Pac-Man, and you can earn some more through mini-games on the banking unit. You can use your points to buy levels (aka properties). Each player will have a plastic arcade coin they can insert into the banking unit to check their points; buy, sell or steal levels; and pay rent as well as play the mini-games.